Josephine Co. opens Emergency Operations Center for coronavirus

MERLIN, Ore. — In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Josephine County has opened an Emergency Operations Center.
Multiple agencies, including medical personnel, law enforcement, and first responders, are now having conversations about the virus under one roof.
We’re told a big thing they’re focusing on right now is making sure hospitals don’t run out of essential resources.
“Get information about what’s available in terms of masks, face shields, gowns, [and] gloves,” said Dr. Kelley Burnett, Lead Medical Director for AllCare Health. “And then make those, you know, decisions about how it needs to be allocated.”
Dr. Burnett says the county wants to be prepared for increasing numbers of patients.
She says a lot of their equipment comes from China and some of their supply chains are interrupted. So, while the country is working to replace some of these supplies, she says they’re discussing how to use what they have wisely.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.