Jackson Co. not releasing status of two coronavirus cases

A person in Klamath County who contracted coronavirus is now over the illness.

NBC5 News asked Jackson County Public Health on Friday for an update on the two residents who tested positive for coronavirus.

The county says it’s decided not to release any information about the patients.

It says it’s respecting their privacy at this time.

