Josephine Community Library District to get $50K for computer program

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Josephine Community Library District is getting a $50K grant to support its new computer basics program.

The grant money comes from the State Library of Oregon and will fund the program from July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025 as well as paying for a digital outreach specialist to manage the program.

Under the program, students will learn computer basics and internet skills. Additionally it will provide one-on-one technology assistance to library patrons. The library district is partnering with Project Youth + to hire ‘tech buddy’ interns to assist with questions and participate in outreach events.

“Through this program,” said Library Director Kate Lasky, “we hope to connect more Josephine County residents with vital technology services and digital skills development so essential in today’s world.”

The computer program will be available to patrons at branches in Grants Pass, Illinois Valley, Williams, and Wolf Creek. Classes and individual assistance will be available to anyone interested, however the library district says the program will focus on seniors, Spanish speaking patrons, and low-income individuals.

“This is such an important program, as everyone needs to be able to navigate computers and the Internet to manage their daily lives,” said Lasky. “This involves everything from applying for a job to submitting a housing application; from checking on their children’s schoolwork to making doctor appointments.”

Program planning is expected to take place in July with classes kicking off later this summer. The program is free an open to everyone. Library cards are not required.

To get more information, email the Josephine Community Library District or call 541-476-0571.

