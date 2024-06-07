ONA announces 10-day strike notice in negotiations with Providence

WILSONVILLE, Ore. – During a press conference Friday, the Oregon Nurses Association (ONA) announced a 10-day strike notice following four consecutive days of mediation with Providence Health System.

According to ONA, nurses with six Providence hospital locations, including Medford, are demanding a fair contract in compliance with Oregon’s Safe Staffing law. They are asking for more competitive pay, better health benefits and better nurse-to-patient ratios.

“After nine months, more than 60 bargaining sessions across six hospitals, and more than hundreds and hundreds of hours of bargaining, it is clear that Providence is not willing to make the necessary investments in our patients care for our community and quality healthcare for our workforce,” said ONA Executive Director, Anne Tan Piazza.

Piazza says this strike across Providence St. Vincent, Providence Newberg, Providence Willamette Falls, Providence Medford, Providence Hood River and Providence Milwaukie would be the largest nurses strike in Oregon’s history.

Following the most recent mediation session with Providence Health System, Caroline Allison, RN at Providence Medford Medical Center says she’s never felt more disrespected.

“At Providence Medford, we are facing a staffing crisis and our nurses are overworked, offered low quality healthcare, are paid less than the current market for nurses in Medford,” said Allison. “Providence nurses in Medford, like Providence nurses across the state are fed up.”

More than 3,000 nurses across six Providence hospital locations are prepared to go on strike starting June 18 at 6 a.m. if an agreement has not been reached with Providence Health System.

NBC5 News has reached out to Providence Medford Medical Center and will update this article with its response.

