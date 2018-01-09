Josephine County drug enforcement team nabs 4 suspects

WOLF CREEK, Ore. – Four people were arrested after police executed a search warrant at a Wolf Creek home.
On the morning of January 5, officers with the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement Team (RADE) searched a residence in the 1200 block of Speaker Road in Josephine County. The search was related to an investigation involving Tabitha Holly Fleming-Rymer, who was allegedly dealing heroin from the home.
During the search, Fleming-Rymer was arrested along with three other suspects. A small child was taken into protective custody.
Police said they found a substantial amount of heroin along with a firearm and stun gun.
Fleming-Rymer was charged with possession, delivery, and manufacture of controlled substance. She was also charged with being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon and a probation violation.
Also arrested at the scene were Emma Marie Beasecker, James Leroy Buschmann, and Milo Hanry Lerhmann. They all had warrants out for their arrest.