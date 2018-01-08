Annual survey counts homeless population

MEDFORD, Ore — Volunteers from around Southern Oregon will soon try to get an accurate look at Jackson County’s homeless population.
Beginning January 22nd, volunteers will walk streets, go to known homeless camps and shelters to survey the homeless population.
The count helps with funding from agencies like Housing and Urban Development.
Homeless management information system specialist George Jarvis says the data also helps them consider ways to better serve this population.
“We need to identify, really what kind of gaps in our service there are, who is it really on the street, are the numbers going up and down,” explained Jarvis.
More volunteers are needed for the homeless count.
If you want to help out, there’s still time to sign up. To volunteer, you can contact George Jarvis directly at (541) 690-3972.