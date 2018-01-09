Two arrested at Grants Pass motel for dealing meth

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Two California men were arrested for trafficking drugs in Grants Pass.
Detectives with the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) team started an investigation in July after they learned drug traffickers were bringing large amounts of methamphetamine to Josephine County.
During the last six months, detectives were able to seize 15 pounds of methamphetamine, five firearms and over $5000 in cash.
On January 5, two people were arrested at the Northeast 7th Street Motel 6 in Grants Pass. 19-year-old Pedro Ibarra-Aragon and 21-year-old Jaime Hernandez-Vazquez, both from California, were lodged in the Josephine County jail on charges of delivery and possession of methamphetamine.
Anyone with further information is asked to call 541-955-6379.