Josephine County Fair announces changes to 2020 experience

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– The Josephine County Fair starts Wednesday, but it’s doing things a bit different this year because of Coronavirus concerns.
Instead of large crowds, a carnival and other live events, there will be virtual contests, exhibits and activities shared on the fairgrounds website.
Here’s a list of different ways the fair will go on this year:
Photos of winning entries will be shared online.
The Fairgrounds are hosting a photo scavenger hunt.
A livestock auction will take place Saturday at a private location; only registered bidders will attend both virtually and in person.
Food trucks and a food drive will be available at the fairgrounds.
