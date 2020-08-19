Home
Josephine County Fair announces changes to 2020 experience

Josephine County Fair announces changes to 2020 experience

News
GRANTS PASS, Ore.– The Josephine County Fair starts Wednesday, but it’s doing things a bit different this year because of Coronavirus concerns.
Instead of large crowds, a carnival and other live events, there will be virtual contests, exhibits and activities shared on the fairgrounds website.
Here’s a list of different ways the fair will go on this year:
Photos of winning entries will be shared online.
The Fairgrounds are hosting a photo scavenger hunt.
A livestock auction will take place Saturday at a private location; only registered bidders will attend both virtually and in person.
Food trucks and a food drive will be available at the fairgrounds.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »