The Rotary Club of Medford turns 100

MEDFORD, Ore. – Members of the Rotary Club of Medford celebrated the club’s 100th year anniversary on Tuesday.

The Rotary Club of Medford was the first of its kind in the Rogue Valley, starting way back in 1923 as an all men’s club that provided business suits to people who needed them.

The club has come a long way since then, now it provides many acts of service to Southern Oregon.

The club has provided $1.7 million in scholarships to high-school students in recent years, along with other community efforts like the Rogue Power Pack, and International Youth Exchange.

“It’s amazing to be a part of a club that provides service to not only our local community but to places all over the globe, it helps make the world a better place,” said Michelle Corradetti, with the Rotary Club of Medford.

Club members and community leaders spoke at the event, celebrating the club’s long history and the many years to come.

