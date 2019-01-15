Home
Josephine County housing assistance remains unaffected by shutdown

Josephine County housing assistance remains unaffected by shutdown

Local News Top Stories ,

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– Housing assistance for low-income residents in Josephine County isn’t being affected by the government shutdown just yet.

That’s according to the Josephine County Housing and Community Development Council. The council is funded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

It says it received all of its housing assistance payments for January rents and no changes have been needed so far.

Council Executive Director Teresa Santucci says they’re taking things day by day with the shutdown and that it’s business as usual.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »