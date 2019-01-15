Gas tax, pedestrian safety – topics for GP city council workshop

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– Downtown Grants Pass could be getting a little safer if the Oregon Department of Transportation and the City of Grants Pass agree to an ODOT plan.
According to ODOT, there have been a lot of people hit by cars along 6th Street. At a workshop Monday, the city council was approached by the agency with plans to make the intersections safer.
However, some councilors disagreed and wanted more public input before making a decision. The plans were set to complete intersection changes in 2021.
During the workshop as well, the city also revisited its previous discussion about a possible gas tax. It’s now heading to the ballot this May.
The city says it plans on introducing a 3-cent per gallon tax which would go toward street preservation and maintenance needs. It’s estimated that could bring it just under $1.5 million a year.
Twenty-four other cities in Oregon have a gas tax including Phoenix and Brookings. If approved by voters, the gas tax would replace a monthly utility fee on water bills.
