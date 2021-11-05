Josephine County Public Health now accepting COVID-19 self-testing results

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Public health officials in Josephine County are now accepting COVID-19 self-testing results.

Josephine County Public Health issued the following notice on Friday, November 5:

To better serve local COVID-19 patients, Josephine County Public Health will now accept positive test results from commercially available self-testing kits.

Positive test results can be reported to a resident’s health care provider or to the JCPH COVID-19 call center, (541) 916-7030. Information reported to Public Health will be held in strict confidence.

“Reporting a case of COVID-19 to your doctor or Public Health can limit the number of days you may need to quarantine after future exposures,” said Dr. Leona O’Keefe, JCPH deputy health officer. “For those in need of support services during the isolation period, we can connect them with local organizations that may be able to offer assistance.”

Self-tests can be performed on residents of any age within seven days of the onset of symptoms (fever or chills; cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; fatigue; muscle or body aches; headache; and new loss of taste or smell; sore throat; congestion or runny nose; nausea or vomiting; and diarrhea) or five to 14 days after known exposure to someone with COVID-19. Each home kit is different, so it is important to read and understand the provided instructions before beginning the testing procedure. More information about self-testing can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/testing/self-testing.html.

Self-testing positive results are more than 99 percent accurate. If results are positive and the patient is very sick — for example, they are having difficulty breathing, persistent fevers above 102 degrees, persistent vomiting or diarrhea, confusion or are exhibiting other similar symptoms — they should seek medical care.

However, negative results may not be truly negative. There is about a 30 percent chance that a negative result is actually positive due to a false negative or the disease is in its early stages where there is not yet enough of the virus present to detect. It is recommended to take another test one to two days following a negative result. As with a positive result, residents who are very sick should seek medical care.

Those whose results are invalid should take another test. If both tests are invalid, consult with a health care provider.

Visit co.josephine.or.us/COVID19 to schedule a vaccine appointment or for more information. Call (541) 916-7030 to ask questions, schedule a vaccine appointment or schedule a testing appointment.