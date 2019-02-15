Josephine County Sheriff’s Office employees will get a raise

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Josephine County Sheriff’s Office employees can expect a pay raise now that commissioners have agreed on a budget.
On Wednesday, commissioners decided on a cost-of-living pay raise for the sheriff’s office after years of no such increases.
Commissioner Dan DeYoung says the pay raise was already budgeted by the county and is necessary to keep quality deputies on the streets.
The sheriff’s office also received a $600,000 public safety grant from the state.
DeYoung explained, “[Former] Sheriff Daniels applied for a grant for $600,000. That 600,000 will go to recruit four deputies. By the time they go through training—that’s seven months—we get them for five. We apply for the grant next year—there’s no guarantee we’re going to get that grant.”
The money is not linked to the jail levy passed by voters last year.
DeYoung said the sheriff’s office will have to re-apply for the grant next year.