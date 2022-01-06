Josephine County shooting suspect arrested

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – An arrest has been made in a Josephine County shooting investigation.

Deputies said on the afternoon of January 3, Three Rivers Medical Center told the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office they were treating a shooting victim who arrived without calling police. Doctors were able to remove a bullet from that person’s shoulder.

The sheriff’s office said they were able to determine the victim was shot while inside a vehicle in the 5000 block of Westside Road in the Illinois Valley area.

When detectives identified a suspect, they started surveilling a property on Finch Road in Kerby. After the suspect was seen leaving the residence at about 3:00 p.m. on January 4, she was contacted by authorities and taken into custody.

That suspect, identified as 32-year-old Daisy Greenlee, is now facing charges of assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a weapon.