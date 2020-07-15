Home
Josephine County to give away free masks

Josephine County to give away free masks

News
Josephine county emergency management staff is handing out free masks to the community Thursday.
The county says it’s providing masks for those who are in immediate need.
Masks will be distributed at four locations throughout the county Thursday.
Those locations include: The Josephine County Fairgrounds, Illinois Valley Family Coalition, Williams Fire Station and Wolf Creek Community Center.
“We want to keep that impact to our hospitalizations low and make sure that the state doesn’t see so many infections rate rise that we need to put restrictions on businesses again”, says assistant emergency manager Emily Ring.
The county asks you to remain in your car when picking up masks.
You can hold up fingers to show staff how many masks you need.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »