Josephine County to give away free masks

The county says it’s providing masks for those who are in immediate need.
Masks will be distributed at four locations throughout the county Thursday.
Those locations include: The Josephine County Fairgrounds, Illinois Valley Family Coalition, Williams Fire Station and Wolf Creek Community Center.
“We want to keep that impact to our hospitalizations low and make sure that the state doesn’t see so many infections rate rise that we need to put restrictions on businesses again”, says assistant emergency manager Emily Ring.
The county asks you to remain in your car when picking up masks.
You can hold up fingers to show staff how many masks you need.