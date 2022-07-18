Josephine County woman reported missing

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A woman was reported missing in Josephine County.

Investigators said 33-year-old Jayme Murphy was last seen on Thursday, July 14, at her home in the 100 block of Redland Drive in the Wilderville area.

She’s described as 5’02” tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office did not provide any information about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 541-474-5123. Refer to case number 22001644.