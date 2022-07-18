988 mental health crisis hotline launches

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The national 988 hotline is up and running. Now, anyone dealing with a mental health crisis or struggling with thoughts of suicide can call, text or chat to those three digits for help.

Marian McCord with Chads Coalition for Mental Health says is so important at times when people feel alone. “I’m just excited for those people that are sitting in so much pain that they can easily connect to resources and get connected to help,” she said. “Because there is help and there’s hope.”

Lauren Moyer with Compass Health in Missouri said 90% of callers just need someone to talk to and can be helped right there on the phone but the other 10% need more intervention, and through 988 they can get that to them as well. She explained, “And that’s where I can come to where you are in the moment versus calling a 911 officer to come to your home, or an ambulance to come to your home or tell you to go to the emergency room.”

And if a mobile response isn’t enough, there are more steps beyond that creating a whole continuum of care.

The 988 national suicide and crisis hotline officially launched Saturday.

You can go online to http://www.988lifeline.org to learn more.