JSCO training for high-risk traffic stops

MEDFORD, Ore. – Catching the bad guys isn’t easy. It takes quick thinking and some serious driving skills.
To catch the suspects, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office uses a “PIT” or pursuit intervention technique to end a car chase.
JCSO Sergeant Julie Denney explained, “And that’s why we use a PIT so we can immobilize a vehicle before it becomes a bigger problem.”
The video above shows what it’s like to be inside the car.
But it isn’t over once the chase ends. “Draw let me see your hands,” deputies yelled. “Keep your hands up!” Now it’s time to catch the bad guy. “Turn and face away from me”
This is a high-risk vehicle stop. “If we have a situation when a driver or someone else in the vehicle is suspected of a dangerous crime,” Sgt. Denney said. “It’s a way of slowing down that contact and protecting ourselves and anyone else who’s around.” Ending only when the suspect is behind glass.
The sheriff’s office said these drills are important but every scenario is different.
Training is used to practice high risk and emergency driving so that in a high-pressure situation it’s second nature.