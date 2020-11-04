Judge orders ballot “sweep” of USPS facilities

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – A federal judge issued an order to help ensure mail-in ballots are handled properly.
Federal District Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered U.S. Postal Service inspectors or their designees to “sweep” postal facilities by Tuesday afternoon.
The purpose is “to ensure that no ballots have been held up and that any identified ballots are immediately sent out for delivery.”
The judge’s order covers regions in many swing states, including Houston, Texas and south Florida.
The order also includes Philadelphia, Detroit, Atlanta, Arizona and parts of South Carolina.
The Postal Service said it has been conducting daily reviews at all 220 sorting facilities around the country that handle election mail.