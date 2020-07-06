Klamath Art Gallery reopens with Veterans Art Show

Klamath Falls, Ore. – An exhibit of artwork by local veterans is now on display at the Klamath Art Gallery.
Artists began hanging their work for display last week.
It’s the first show at the Klamath Art Gallery since the pandemic began.
“It’s a great group of people, and it’s a nice place.” Notes artist Bruce Patterson. “Somewhere to show the work.”
Artist Frank Begley says art has helped him to heal.
“It saved my life.” Begley says. “I’m a post-911 veteran, and I came home, and I had some difficulty readjusting.”
“Oh, it’s everything.” Agrees Patterson of the healing properties of art. “It’s a good release – it’s good therapy.”
The tone of the art ranges from whimsical to serious.
The art collection is also aimed at collecting more local veteran artists.
“We hope that our community will grow.” Points out Begley. “As we reach out to more, have some more of these shows, and get more known in the community.”
An opening reception was held Sunday afternoon.
The Klamath Art Gallery is open Thursday through Sunday from noon to four.
The Veterans Exhibit and Sale will run through July 26th.
“Bring your kids, because there’s no school on.” Invites Patterson. “And they’re showing some good culture. To me, it’s educational.”
You’ll find more information on the Klamath Veterans Art Community here: tinyurl.com/kvacommunity
