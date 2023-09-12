Judge rules in favor of OSU, WSU over Pac-12

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon and Washington State universities were granted a temporary restraining order to keep the Pac-12 from holding a board of directors meeting this week.

The two schools took legal action last Friday against the conference and its commissioner.

The lawsuit states the schools want to protect the conference’s assets, gain access to business information about the conference, and confirm who is allowed to vote on decisions within the conference.

According to the Athletic, it was revealed during a hearing Monday that the outgoing schools wanted to use Pac-12 money to cover part of their costs for transitioning to other conferences.

The presidents of the two schools are pleased with the outcome of the hearing.

Washington State’s President Kirk Schulz said, “We remain firmly committed to exploring all options to protect the Interests of our student-athletes, coaches, and fans. We look forward to the court putting the question of governance to rest so that Washington State University and Oregon State University can make reasonable and necessary decisions regarding the future of the Pac-12 Conference.”

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.