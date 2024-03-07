Oregon Senate working to stabilize funding for survivor services

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Oregon Senate is working to stabilize funding for survivor services.

House Bill 4140 directs the Department of Justice to include funds to support Children’s Advocacy Centers, The Survivor Housing Funds grant program and the Oregon Domestic and Sexual Violence Services fund in the department’s future budget requests. Tammi Pitzen, the Executive Director of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Jackson County, says children who experience trauma and do not have any type of intervention have chronic health problems. She says with this funding, they will be able to change lives for the better.

“This is so exciting for all of us to know that Oregon puts a priority on our children,” Pitzen said, “and to know that what we are doing is really changing the world for children who have experienced abuse”.

Pitzen says providing these services for children who have experienced abuse is very expensive and the passage of HB4140 makes everyone at the Children’s Advocacy Center feel seen and valued.

