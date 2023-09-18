Juveniles detained after shooting in Medford, police say

MEDFORD, Ore. – Four minors wound up in police custody after a shooting in west Medford late Friday night.

Medford police responded to a report of shots fired along the 800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on September 15.

Witnesses say a minor was shot at in front of a home but wasn’t hit and the shooter sped off in a car, officers said.

Police were able to find and pull over the car and detain the four minors inside, including the alleged shooter.

It’s unknown what charges they could be facing.

