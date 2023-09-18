Medford police launching new reporting system

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Police Department is launching a new crime reporting tool.

Starting Tuesday, September 19, MPD will launch “SPIDR Tech.” The fully automated system will reportedly give callers information and updates about their cases via text messages or emails.

“When community members call for police services or assistance, they should expect to receive a text message or email acknowledging their call and providing them updates on the status of the officer’s response,” MPD said. “If an officer is delayed, the caller will be updated about the delay. In some cases, delays are caused by higher priority calls necessitating the officers need to prioritize certain calls for service.”

To see examples of how the system works, visit https://www.medfordoregon.gov/files/assets/public/v/1/police/documents/spidr-tech-graphic.pdf.

