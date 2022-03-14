K-9 Axel brings end to Brookings standoff

BROOKINGS, Ore. – A Curry County K-9 helped bring an end to a standoff in Brookings last week.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said on the afternoon of Friday, March 11, 32-year-old William Stringham was involved in a fight with Port of Brookings Harbor employees.

When deputies arrived at the port, Stringham reportedly ran onto the docks and boarded a commercial fishing boat.

As Stringham actively refused to get off the boat, deputies learned there was a gun along with other items on the vessel that could be used as weapons.

Eventually, K-9 Axel was deployed and took Stringham to the deck of the boat where he was arrested after a brief struggle.

Stringham was hospitalized before being lodged in the Curry County Jail for harassment, disorderly conduct, menacing, and resisting arrest.