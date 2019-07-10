K-9 shot when man opens fire near California mall

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL/CNN) – Police shot and killed an armed suspect in Citrus Heights, California Tuesday night.
They got calls of a man with a gun in the Sunrise Mall parking lot around 7:30 p.m.
According to officers, when they approached the suspect opened fire, shooting a K-9 in the face and just missing an officer.
Lieutenant Chad Morris with the Citrus Heights Police Department said, “Actually the bullet went through his shirt. Actually, so the outside of his bullet-proof vest in the slack area of his uniform—if you will—it went through the uniform.”
Chief Ronald Lawrence said, “This was a very scary event, a very dangerous event. This highlights and underscores the dangers that police officers face every day.”
The K-9 that was shot in the face it’s expected to make a full recovery.
Officers returned fire on the suspect who later died at the scene.
Names were not released.
Surrounding roads were closed but the mall was not evacuated during the incident.