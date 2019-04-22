K9 hit by porcupine quills while tracking suspect

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – A police K9 is recovering after being struck with over 200 porcupine quills.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said on Easter eve, K9 Odin appeared for children at a local Easter egg hunt.
Later that evening, Odin was called in to help track down a suspect who ran from a deputy. That suspect, 29-year-old Devin Jon Wilson, was wanted on several felony warrants.
While working to track down Wilson, K9 Odin came across a porcupine and was hit with numerous quills, some implanting near his left eye.
Deputies immediately stopped tracking Wilson and took Odin to a veterinary hospital where he was sedated while doctors worked to remove the quills.
By Easter, Odin was recovering at home. “Odin is an amazing partner and I feel honored to be a part of his team every time his paws hit the ground,” his handler said after the incident.
Wilson remains on the run.