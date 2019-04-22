Rollover crash may have been caused by distracted driver

MURPHY, Ore. – A rollover crash Monday may have been caused by a distracted driver.
Rural Metro Fire said just before 8:00 a.m., a vehicle crashed into a utility pole and landed upside-down in the 5200 block of Williams Highway in Josephine County.
Firefighters had to use hydraulic cutting tools to rescue the trapped driver.
“OSP is investigating the cause of the crash,” firefighters said, “but information gathered at the scene indicated distracted driving may have been a factor.”
First responders said the crash serves as another reminder that April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month.