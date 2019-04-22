Cougar sighting in south Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A cougar was caught on camera running past two Rooster’s restaurant employees on Saturday morning.
It happened just after 6 a.m. on Saturday morning.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said these sightings are not uncommon, especially with the increased deer and turkey population.
ODFW said cougars can be seen in highly populated areas in the early morning hours or in the evening.
If you see a cougar, they said to make yourself look big, look at the animal directly in the eye, and back away slowly. Do not run.
