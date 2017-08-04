Home
Kansas university misspells name

Wichita, Kan. (KNTV/NBC) – It’s a bad day when you misspell your own name.

But how about when a university misspells its name?

Wichita State University is misspelled on the water tower located near 17th and Oliver.

As you can see in the word “state” there’s a y were there should be an e.

And “university” ends with an e instead of a y.

The city of Wichita is taking it all in stride, releasing a tweet today saying they are sorry and would correct it as soon as possible.

City of Wichita’s tongue-in-cheek tweet: We are “sory” and will get it “fixted” “A S I P.”

