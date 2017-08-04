Kansas university misspells name

Wichita, Kan. (KNTV/NBC) – It’s a bad day when you misspell your own name.
But how about when a university misspells its name?
Wichita State University is misspelled on the water tower located near 17th and Oliver.
As you can see in the word “state” there’s a y were there should be an e.
And “university” ends with an e instead of a y.
The city of Wichita is taking it all in stride, releasing a tweet today saying they are sorry and would correct it as soon as possible.
City of Wichita’s tongue-in-cheek tweet: We are “sory” and will get it “fixted” “A S I P.”