Kavanaugh classmate: “The truth was being distorted”

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) – A North Carolina State University history professor is the latest person to get involved in the investigation into the background of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Chad Ludington told NBC News that he was going to the FBI on Monday to give them information about Kavanaugh’s drunken behavior when they were classmates at Yale University.
Speaking outside his Raleigh home Monday night, Ludington said his conscience has been waking him up for the past four nights as he thought about the Kavanaugh hearing. It was that restlessness that prompted him to come forward, he said.
“It was the sense that the truth was being distorted at Brett’s dissembling,” he said of Kavanaugh’s testimony. “I think people should be honest, especially in the highest offices of the land.”
Retired FBI agent Chuck Stuber, who spent his career investigating high-profile political corruption cases in North Carolina, including John Edwards, Jim Black and Mike Easley, said Ludington could be an important witness in the Kavanaugh case because he calls into question the credibility of the judge’s testimony at the Senate hearings.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2E00lAf