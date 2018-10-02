Slick roads and dense fog factors in Semi crash on I5

Jackson Co., Ore — Slick conditions and poor visibility may have been the reasons behind an accident that shut down part of Interstate 5 this morning.
Both northbound lanes of I5 were closed after a semi truck lost control and collided with a barrier near mile post 6.
No one was hurt and no other vehicles were damaged. Oregon State Troopers say it’s a great reminder to drive cautious this time of year.
“Keep in mind that during the first couple rains of the season the roadways are going to be extra slick, so keep that in mind in keeping your speeds down and watching out for other drivers as well,” said Oregon State Trooper David Wehner.
Oils trapped in the roadways during dry Summer months rise to the surface after rainfall and can cause hazardous driving conditions.
About 125 gallons of oil was spilled and it took crews a couple hours to fully reopen the roadway.
