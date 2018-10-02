Ashland man dies after weekend crash

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A man who was injured in a crash Saturday night has died, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports.
According to deputies, a 2004 Pontiac sedan driven by 22-year-old Ashland resident Sean Michael Cyr crashed on Kirtland Road near High Banks Road at about 10:42 p.m. on September 29.
Deputies said Cyr was ejected during the crash, likely due to him not being buckled in. It took first responders several minutes to find Cyr in some nearby brush. He had life-threatening injuries. On Monday, Cyr was pronounced dead at the hospital.
JCSO said Cyr’s passenger, 24-year-old Chance Christopher Bullard of Central Point, was taken to the hospital and remains in the intensive care unit.
Investigators said they don’t know exactly why Cyr’s vehicle left the rain-slicked roadway, but they “believe alcohol intoxication was a factor in the crash.”