Kentucky police cry over donut truck fire

LEXINGTON, Ken. (NBC) – Cops are crying over a Krispy Kreme case in Kentucky.
“Donut” judge these men they’re in mourning after dozens of donuts were destroyed in a Krispy Kreme truck fire.
It happened Monday in Lexington, Kentucky.
Apparently, the driver pulled over and got out of the truck after noticing smoke billowing out the back. Moments later, the truck went up in flames.
When officers arrived on scene they decided to stage a series of photos making fun of the old stereotype that cops love donuts.
The Lexington Police Department later posted the pics on Facebook…
So far, they’ve been shared more than 33,000 times.