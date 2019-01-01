Klamath Falls Hangover Handicap New Year’s run

Klamath Falls, Ore. – About 100 people in Klamath Falls hit the New Year with a running start Tuesday morning.
Turnout for this year’s ‘Hangover Handicap’ in Klamath Falls was one of the biggest on record.
We asked Race Director Alden Glidden what the big draw was for the race.
“There’s nothing else happening.” Joked Glidden.
Runners braved temperatures in the teens.
Glidden says the run was first held back in the early 1970’s.
Susie Waugh has been running for about 25 of those years.
“It’s tradition.” Notes Waugh. “And my Uncle Fred says whatever you do on the first day of the year, you do the rest of the year.”
Beer can trophies are awarded to the top finishers.
New this year is a trophy for the first dog to complete the course.
The Hangover Handicap covers a course of 2.3 miles through downtown Klamath Falls, and is organized by the Linkville Lopers.
