Kids in Curry County Juvenile Department help clean up fairgrounds

GOLD BEACH, Ore. — Kids in the Curry County Juvenile Department’s Community Service Program spent a few days during Spring Break cleaning up the fairgrounds.

Work crews helped restore the arena by hauling out old dry wall, shoveled sawdust, rolled fire hoses, and cleaned up the ground. They also cleaned out the stalls in the horse barns by removing garbage and old debris.

“Quality community service programs are very valuable both for the youth and the community in which they live,” Curry County Juvenile Department Director, Wendy Lang said. Our youth learn skills, accountability and how to give back to the community in a meaningful and caring way. The non-profit agencies can get projects completed that otherwise may not get done.”

The Community Service Program also recently sent a crew to Brookings Harbor Community Helpers where they cleaned up and bagged cans.

Lang said, “The week was a great example of restorative justice by some amazing youth, who have great potential. “

