AllCare Health awards CASA for Oregon with $200k

GRANTS PASS, Ore.- AllCare Health is giving $200k to Community and Shelter Assistance (CASA) of Oregon.

According to AllCare’s Senior Housing Director Julie Akins, the grant funding is going towards the preservation of a 110 space co-op manufactured home park in Grants Pass. Akins says she found out about the mobile home park through a personal connection. She learned that with AllCare’s funding, the people living there could not only own their homes, but the land underneath it too. She says AllCare wanted to help make the mobile home park more self-sustaining in hopes of reducing housing insecurity.

“Homelessness is a housing problem,” Akins said “I think, pretty much everybody is trying to come together to solve this problem.”

Akins says she’s really grateful the owners of the mobile home park agreed to work with them, as they got multiple offers for the property, but they wanted the residents to be more self-sustaining. She says the funding is a part of AllCare Health’s pledge of $2.7 million this year to improve the health and wellbeing of Southern Oregon communities. She says AllCare still has a lot of work to do.

