Kiely Rodni case: Body found in lake ‘more than likely’ missing Northern California teen

TRUCKEE, Calif. (NBC) – Authorities in California said they have found a car and a body in the area where teams have been searching for a missing teen.

A volunteer search group adventures with purpose said they found the car with a body inside in Prosser Reservoir.

Authorities have been searching that area for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni for the past two weeks.

Authorities have not confirmed the remains are that of Rodni, but several agencies including the FBI were out on the scene to investigate the dive team’s findings.

Rodni attended a party at the Tahoe National Forest earlier this month when she went missing.

