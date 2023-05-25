Kingsley Field selected as host of F-35 jet training squad

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Congressman Cliff Bentz announced Thursday a big change coming to Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls.

Kingsley Field has been selected as the sole host of the F-35 jet training squad.

The F-35 is the Air Force’s latest and most capable fighter jet.

Congressman Bentz said that this is huge news for the future of Kingsley Field but also for the City of Klamath Falls.

“This is such great news, great news for the realtors in Klamath Falls, housing, schools… healthcare providers, this is a big deal, and I am very happy to have been a little part of making this happen,” Congressman Bentz said.

Governor Tina Kotek also weighed in saying Kingsley Field is a point of pride for Oregonians.

The decision becomes final when the Secretary of the Air Force signs a Record of Decision.

