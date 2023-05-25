An Airman of the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team flies the F-35A in front of a mountain near Tacoma, Wash., on July 5, 2021. The demonstration team headlined both the Gig Harbor Wings-and-Wheels and Tacoma Freedom Fair air shows for the Fourth of July weekend, showcasing the advanced capabilities of the F-35 to the Pacific Northwest. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Jake Welty)

Kingsley Field selected as host of F-35 jet training squad

Posted by Ethan McReynolds May 25, 2023

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Congressman Cliff Bentz announced Thursday a big change coming to Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls.

Kingsley Field has been selected as the sole host of the F-35 jet training squad.

The F-35 is the Air Force’s latest and most capable fighter jet.

Congressman Bentz said that this is huge news for the future of Kingsley Field but also for the City of Klamath Falls.

“This is such great news, great news for the realtors in Klamath Falls, housing, schools… healthcare providers, this is a big deal, and I am very happy to have been a little part of making this happen,” Congressman Bentz said.

Governor Tina Kotek also weighed in saying Kingsley Field is a point of pride for Oregonians.

The decision becomes final when the Secretary of the Air Force signs a Record of Decision.

Ethan McReynolds
