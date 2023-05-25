2 people killed in head-on crash south of Coos Bay

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – Two people lost their lives in a head-on crash on Highway 101.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Coos Bay resident was driving a Nissan Titan pickup truck on Highway 101 Tuesday afternoon when the truck drifted into the southbound lane for unknown reasons near milepost 252.

Oregon State Police said the vehicle collided head-on with a Jeep Cherokee driven by 79-year-old Vera Lee Belcher of Cottage Grove.

Belcher and her passenger, 78-year-old Clayton Gene Belcher, were pronounced dead at the scene.

All three people inside the Nissan Titan were taken to a hospital for treatment and further evaluation, OSP said.

The investigation is ongoing.

