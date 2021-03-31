Klamath Co. residents voice concerns over Project Homefront

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. —NBC5 News first told you about Project Homefront Monday. Klamath County commissioners are looking to purchase the Oregon 8 Motel and RV park, using grant money. It wants to turn the facility into transitional housing.
In Tuesday’s county commissioner meeting, many residents voiced their concerns about the project. Chris Alexander has lived at the park for 2 years.
She was given an eviction notice, due to the potential purchase by the county, but then told to await word from the county. She’s looked for other RV parks in the area but says there are none.
“There’s really nowhere else for us to go, so if they remove us from the park, we will be officially homeless, which we weren’t before,” said Alexander.
Alexander says that the commissioners told them they are allowed to stay on the property for now.
County commissioners say they have not set a date to vote on Project Homefront.
