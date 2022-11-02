Klamath Co. students & builders team up to build tiny home

Posted by Jenna King November 2, 2022

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. —High school students in Klamath County are getting hands-on experience in construction while giving back to the community. Several contractors teamed up with students, to build a tiny house in 24 hours at the fairgrounds.

The  Build My Future event gives students an inside look at a possible career in the trades. 130 students from several schools and 40 contractors worked on the project.

“I think it was a really big success, we’ve had a lot of good feedback from the kids saying that they had never even known that these types of careers were possible for them and they got a lot of hands-on experience for things they never thought they would do,” said Theresa Edwards with the Klamath Basin Home Builders Association.

The event continues Thursday from 9 to 2 pm.

The tiny home will get donated to Project Home Front when it’s done.

