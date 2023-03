MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford police are investigating after a man set himself and equipment on fire last week.

Medford police said the incident occurred on Fisher Avenue off of Biddle Road.

A camera caught a man attempting to siphon gas from a car when he accidentally set himself and 6 cars on fire.

The damages are estimated to be over a $100,000.

The case is currently under investigation.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.