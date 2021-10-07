Home
Klamath County SD hosts fourth annual Countdown to Crunch

KLAMATH CO., Ore. —  The Klamath County School District is inviting the community to grab a carrot and join students for the fourth annual Countdown to Crunch in celebration of National Farm to School month. 

In past years, students have crunched Oregon-grown apples and spinach. This year, Simple Gifts Farm and Belweather Farm are supplying the district with more than 4,000 fresh carrots for the Klamath Carrot Crunch. While KCSD students crunch in their classrooms and cafeterias, Healthy Klamath invites others to join in by signing up here.

Community members who want to participate can purchase Oregon-grown carrots at local grocery stores, or at the Saturday Klamath Falls Farmers Market and online at www.kfom.org.

