Beginning Friday, mobile Covid-19 vaccines can be brought to your door

MEDFORD, Ore. — Family Nurturing Center has partnered with Mercy Flights and Jackson Care Connect to bring mobile Covid-19 vaccines to doors. Starting October 8th and continuing if there is a need, it will be delivering Covid-19 vaccinations to anyone who would prefer to receive their vaccine from the comfort of their home.
“Family Nurturing Center makes it a point of meeting people where they are. When we strengthen our families, we are strengthening the overall health and wellbeing of our community. That’s why this mission is so important to us. In partnering with Mercy Flights and Jackson Care Connect, we can help our community heal from the devastating realities of navigating a global pandemic,” said Desirae Anthony, outreach and events coordinator.
If you would like to access our In-Home Covid-19 Vaccine Service, you can sign up at www.FamilyNurturingCenter.org by clicking the banner on the home page.
It says when you sign up for an in home Covid-19 vaccination, you will be contacted with the date of your upcoming visit. On the day of your appointment, a Mercy Flights Mobile Integrated Healthcare Initiative Paramedic will arrive, answer any questions you might have, administer the vaccine of your choice and observe you for fifteen minutes.
Adverse reactions are extremely rare, but should you need any medical attention following your vaccine, Mercy Flight’s highly trained paramedics will be there to care for you.
It said each person who receives a vaccine will receive a thank you gift for each dose of the vaccine. All vaccine options will be available. Additionally, it will be able to provide booster shots for any
individuals who are eligible at the time of their appointment.
