Klamath County tobacco use is higher than the statewide average

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – 19% of adults in Klamath County use tobacco. This is higher than the statewide average of less than 13% according to the Oregon Health Authority.

This brings us to a story from 2016 by now-retired NBC5/NBC2 reporter Lyle Aherns.

Aherns caught up with a caped crusader in downtown Klamath Falls with one very strong mission to stop tobacco use.

‘Batman’ is Glenn Gallis a retired M.D. in Klamath Falls, Oregon, on a mission to raise awareness about the dangers of smoking tobacco. At the time of the report Batman was armed with a plastic bag and statistics.

The Dark Night picked up cigarette butts through all of downtown Klamath Falls.

Gallis said, “While Batman usually works alone, you can help him by quitting smoking.”

At the time of this report in 2016 the state tobacco use average was 16%. Klamath County’s average was 21% at that time.

