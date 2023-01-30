Klamath County traffic stop leads to drug seizure

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A Klamath County traffic stop led to an arrest and drug seizure, police say.

According to investigators, 30-year-old Sergio Luis Salazar-Mercado of Wapato, Washington was driving on Highway 97 on January 18 when he was pulled over by an Oregon State Police trooper at milepost 276 near Klamath Falls.

OSP said the trooper conducting the stop noticed signs of criminal activity, so the vehicle was searched.

During the search, the trooper reportedly found 10 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, three pounds of suspected heroin, and 1.4 pounds of suspected counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.

Police said Salazar-Mercado was arrested and lodged in the Klamath County Jail.