Klamath Dam removal expected to greatly help salmon population, OSU says

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A new study from Oregon State University says the dam removals on the Klamath River are expected to drastically improve living conditions for fish.

The recently published research looked at fish trends over the past two decades within the Klamath River.

It said right now the fish are experiencing high levels of sickness, especially from a parasite found at a hot spot directly under Iron Gate Dam.

Researchers say with the removals of the dams, they expect to see the fish populations thrive both short and long term.

“With regards to fish pathogens, there’s currently what we call a hot spot that’s below the largest dam: Iron Gate Dam,” OSU Associate professor and researcher Sascha Hallett said. “It’s been recognized as being a major contributor to the demise of salmon in the Klamath River.”

Researchers say the dam removal will help reduce the levels of this dangerous parasite in the fish and help return the river to its natural state.

