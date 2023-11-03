Non-profit for helping youth gets new facility in Klamath Basin

MEDFORD, Ore. – A non-profit in the Klamath Basin is opening up a new facility next week.

Friends of the Children is a national organization that aims to help youth, from four years old up to high school graduation, who face systemic challenges.

They pair them up with professional mentors called ‘Friends,’ to empower and teach them life skills.

The facility in the Klamath Basin is moving to a building, just a few minutes away on Old Fort Road.

They say they have been in the same building for over 23 years, and that they needed an upgrade.

The executive director of the Klamath Basin location, Amanda Squibb said, “now with nine professional mentors, 13 staff total and capacity to serve 71 kids, we have literally grown out of that space.”

Staff say that this relocation will allow them to further their mission to help.

The new facility will have an open house on Sunday, November 12th, from 1 to 5 p.m.

