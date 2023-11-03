Police search for missing gun that fell off truck near Eagle Point schools

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – The Eagle Point Police Department are currently looking for a lost gun that had fallen off the bumper of a man’s truck.

According to police, a man called in saying his Glock fell off his truck as he was leaving his home on East Archwood Friday morning. When he realized he left the gun on his bumper, he quickly turned out. Police say he found his phone, but not the gun or the black bag it was in.

Police say the gun was lost around the time students would be heading to school. Due to this and how close it was to the schools, Eagle Point School District was notified of the missing Glock.

Staff and families were notified of the incident but at this time, there’s no reason to think the gun was picked up by the student or that it is at any of the schools.

Officers say they checked the area, but the gun has yet to be found. Video from the area is currently being reviewed to see if anyone grabbed the weapon.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Eagle Point Police Department at 541-826-9171.

